Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Scores 13 points in start
Mack put up 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in a 93-94 loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.
Mack has played on the most productive lineups of his career this season, as his 2.7 plus/minus marks a career-high. While most of that is due to soaking up injured starter George Hill's minutes, Mack has significantly upped his scoring output in December to 11.0 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting.
