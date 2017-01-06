Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Scores 17 in third-straight start
Mack started at point guard Thursday and put up 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during a 101-93 loss to the Raptors.
Mack tallied his highest point total since moving into the starting rotation Monday against Brooklyn. Although Dante Exum returned to the lineup Thursday, Mack was the more produtive player by far, and has probably earned himself the edge over Exum in the rotation for the time being. Fantasy owners should be aware, however, that starter George Hill could return as soon as Friday against Minnesota.
