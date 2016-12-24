Mack will get the start at point guard Friday against the Raptors.

With George Hill and Dante Exum both out of action once again, Mack will make another start at point guard, as was the case Wednesday against the Kings. In that contest, Mack played 34 minutes and scored 13 points, to go with three boards and two assists.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola