Mack will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Nets.

Mack gets the start in place of George Hill since Hill is dealing with a concussion. Because Hill's injury is so severe, it's entirely possible for Mack to see multiple starts as Utah begins the first game of a five-game road trip in Brooklyn on Monday.

