Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Starts at point guard Monday
Mack will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Nets.
Mack gets the start in place of George Hill since Hill is dealing with a concussion. Because Hill's injury is so severe, it's entirely possible for Mack to see multiple starts as Utah begins the first game of a five-game road trip in Brooklyn on Monday.
