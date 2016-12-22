Mack will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

The Jazz have recently been without George Hill (toe), which has given Mack the opportunity to see a larger workload off the bench. However, Dante Exum is now dealing with some knee tendinitis and will also sit out Wednesday, giving Mack the chance to join the starting five. That said, Mack should see his minutes climb into the 30's against the Kings, offering DFS owners a potential punt play at a cheap contract.