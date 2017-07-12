Sefolosha has agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Sefolosha played just 62 games last season while dealing with a groin issue, but still provided good value for the Hawks when he took the court. During the 2016-17 campaign, he averaged 7.2 points (44.1 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from deep), 4.4 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 25.7 minutes per game. The 33-year-old is largely a defensive-minded wing, but still racks up a solid amount of rebounds as well. It's doubtful that he'll see a bigger workload with the Jazz next season than he did with the Hawks last season, but he's someone to keep an eye out for in fantasy considering his knack for steals.