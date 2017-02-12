Lyles submitted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

Lyles' scoring total led the Jazz second unit, and he outperformed starter Derrick Favors overall in four less minutes of playing time. He was far from efficient, however, as his 27.3 percent success rate from the field indicates. Lyles continues to provide decent returns in scoring and rebounds on the majority of nights, but his overall ceiling is capped by a minutes allotment that typically remains in the teens.