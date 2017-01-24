Jazz's Trey Lyles: Provides nine points off bench Monday
Lyles registered nine points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.
After a three-game stretch with double-digit scoring efforts earlier in January, Lyles totaled just 12 points over the subsequent five games. Monday's production therefore represented a bounce-back of sorts for the second-year forward, who continues to provide erratic production overall. The aforementioned scoring drought and a pair of scoreless outings to start the new calendar year have contributed to a season-low average of 5.5 points for Lyles in January.
More News
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Puts up 11 points off bench Thursday•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Turns in 14 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Back-to-back 13-point outings off bench•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Returns to bench•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Scores 21 in Saturday's loss•