Lyles registered nine points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

After a three-game stretch with double-digit scoring efforts earlier in January, Lyles totaled just 12 points over the subsequent five games. Monday's production therefore represented a bounce-back of sorts for the second-year forward, who continues to provide erratic production overall. The aforementioned scoring drought and a pair of scoreless outings to start the new calendar year have contributed to a season-low average of 5.5 points for Lyles in January.