Lyles tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

With Derrick Favors starting the last two games at power forward and seeing his playing time trend upward, Lyles isn't an attractive pickup at the moment, but he at least delivered a nice outing off the bench Thursday. If Lyles can continue his recent excellence from three-point range -- he's gone 8-of-12 from distance in the last three games -- he could start to eat into Boris Diaw's minutes a little more, but it would still be hard for him to generate consistent fantasy value.