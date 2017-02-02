Lyles will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Lyles drew the start at power forward on Saturday against the Grizzlies with Derrick Favors (undisclosed) out of the lineup, but he struggled mightily, going scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), with a rebound and two assists. That likely prompted coach Quin Snyder to evaluate some other options with Favors still out, so he's opted to push Boris Diaw into the starting lineup instead. Lyles will head to the bench and could see a slight decrease in minutes with the demotion, although he'll still likely see minutes in the upper teens at worst until Favors is back.