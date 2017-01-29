Jazz's Trey Lyles: Will start Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Lyles will get the start at power forward for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.
With Derrick Favors (rest) out, Lyles will draw the start Saturday. In the 13 consecutive games that Favors missed with a knee injury, Lyles posted 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Provides nine points off bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Puts up 11 points off bench Thursday•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Turns in 14 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Back-to-back 13-point outings off bench•
-
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Returns to bench•