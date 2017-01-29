Lyles will get the start at power forward for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

With Derrick Favors (rest) out, Lyles will draw the start Saturday. In the 13 consecutive games that Favors missed with a knee injury, Lyles posted 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game.