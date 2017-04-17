John Holland: Signs with Chinese club
Holland signed a contract Monday with Beijing Dongfang of the Chinese National Basketball League, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.com reports.
The 29-year-old Holland spent the entire season with the D-League's Canton Charge after being cut by their parent club, the Cavaliers, out of training camp in the fall. After averaging 22.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Charge, Holland will get his chance to showcase his skills abroad with the hopes of eventually showing back up on the NBA radar.
