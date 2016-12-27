Gibson will be waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks have yet to officially announce the roster move, but the team reportedly plans to sign D-League standout Pierre Jackson and bid adieu to Gibson, who has fallen out of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation the last couple weeks with Deron Williams and Seth Curry back to full health. Gibson was averaging a respectable 6.2 points in just 13.6 minutes per game over his 17 appearances, but was incredibly inefficient, shooting just 36.8 percent from the floor. Dallas will give Jackson a look to see if he can provide a better spark off the bench as the team's third or fourth point guard, but don't expect him to pick up major minutes.