Jonathon Simmons: Qualifying offer pulled, rights still retained
Simmons, contrary to previous reports that the Spurs renounced his rights, actually just had his qualifying offer pulled, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It's a relatively small distinction which allows the Spurs to go over the cap if they agree to terms with Simmons. That said, he's still an unrestricted free agent and can sign anywhere else without the threat of the Spurs matching the offer.
