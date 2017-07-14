Play

Jonathon Simmons: Qualifying offer pulled, rights still retained

Simmons, contrary to previous reports that the Spurs renounced his rights, actually just had his qualifying offer pulled, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It's a relatively small distinction which allows the Spurs to go over the cap if they agree to terms with Simmons. That said, he's still an unrestricted free agent and can sign anywhere else without the threat of the Spurs matching the offer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories