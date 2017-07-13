Jonathon Simmons: Will become unrestricted free agent
Simmons had his rights renounced by the Spurs on Thursday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Simmons is coming off a career year with the Spurs, playing in 78 games, while averaging 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 17.8 minutes. He was originally a restricted free agent, but he'll now become unrestricted, which means the Spurs can no longer match any offer he receives on the open market. Simmons can now sign with anyone and is fully expected to see a significant raise in pay after his coming out party in the 2017 NBA Playoffs as a fill-in starter for an injured Kawhi Leonard.
