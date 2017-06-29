Jrue Holiday: To meet with Pelicans on Saturday

Holiday, an unrestricted free agent, will meet with the Pelicans on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Believed to be the Pelicans' top free agent priority, Holiday will meet with the team early Saturday in hopes of reaching an agreement. While remaining in New Orleans appears to be Holiday's first choice, he'll draw interest from other teams in search of an upgrade at point guard. New Orleans can sign Holiday to a five-year deal, while other franchises can only offer four years.

