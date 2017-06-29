Jrue Holiday: To meet with Pelicans on Saturday
Holiday, an unrestricted free agent, will meet with the Pelicans on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
Believed to be the Pelicans' top free agent priority, Holiday will meet with the team early Saturday in hopes of reaching an agreement. While remaining in New Orleans appears to be Holiday's first choice, he'll draw interest from other teams in search of an upgrade at point guard. New Orleans can sign Holiday to a five-year deal, while other franchises can only offer four years.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in Saturday loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts 13th double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has quiet scoring night in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts three more triples in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Effective from field in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Shoots poorly versus Grizzlies•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...