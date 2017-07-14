Justin Hamilton: Waived by Raptors
Hamilton was waived by the Raptors on Friday.
Hamilton joined the Raptors earlier this month as filler in the trade that allowed them to unload DeMarre Carroll. With depth up front, however, Toronto has no use for the seven-footer, explaining its decision to waive him. In his lone season spent on just one team since entering the league, Hamilton averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game for the Nets last term.
