Kelly Olynyk: Set to become unrestricted free agent
Olynyk had his rights renounced by the Celtics and he's now an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
With the Celtics signing Gordon Hayward to hefty four-year, $128 million deal, they'll have to free up some cap space, which means they'll be unable to retain Olynyk. An athletic seven-footer that can shoot the ball from deep, Olynyk will see plenty of interest on the open free agent market, so he should be able to command a significant upgrade in pay compared to the $3 million he made last season. Olynyk is coming off a 2016-17 campaign with the Celtics where he averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.5 minutes per contest.
