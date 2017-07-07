Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rights renounced by Pistons

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) had his rights renounced by the Pistons on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With the Pistons trading for Avery Bradley on Friday morning, the team looks to be moving on from the 24-year-old out of Georgia, as they've made him an unrestricted free agent. With that, Caldwell-Pope is free to sign with whoever he wants, and Detroit no longer has the ability to match an offer he's accepted. Caldwell-Pope is coming off averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per game in his fourth NBA season and could see an expanded offensive role in 2017-18, depending on who he ends up signing with. This move also ensures that Avery Bradley will be the Pistons' starting shooting guard next season.