Seraphin is planning on signing a two-year contract in Barcelona once he clears waivers from the Pacers, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Seraphin seemingly didn't find any NBA suitors for the 2017-18 campaign after posting 4.7 points and 2.9 boards across 11.4 minutes per game with the Pacers last season. He'll opt to sign a deal overseas instead, where he'll likely see a much bigger role than he has over the past handful of years.