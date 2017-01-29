Tolliver scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

The veteran stretch four continues to see plenty of court time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, and Tolliver is now averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes a night through 14 January games. Those numbers aren't much from a fantasy perspective, but his role could continue to expand if DeMarcus Cousins gets dealt by the trade deadline.