Tolliver provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

It looked like Tolliver would be a candidate to enter the starting five last week when Rudy Gay (Achilles) was ruled out for the season, but Garrett Temple instead received the promotion to the top unit and has started the Kings' subsequent four games. Gay's absence still hasn't opened up many more minutes for either Tolliver or Matt Barnes off the bench, as Tolliver is averaging 23.8 minutes per game during those four contests. He hasn't scored more than six points in any of those games either, dimming his fantasy outlook for the time being.