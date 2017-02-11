Tolliver posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt) with three rebounds and an assist over 26 minutes in Friday's 108-107 win against the Hawks.

Tolliver has been much more useful to fantasy owners lately, posting 10 or more points in three of his past four outings, and six of the past nine. He is a decent perimeter shooter for a big man, and worth using in deeper rotisserie formats for his help behind the arc.