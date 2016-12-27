Tolliver finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 23 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

After playing more than 30 minutes in five of the preceding six games, Tolliver unsurprisingly saw his playing time take a hit with both Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) rejoining the rotation. Tolliver still saw more playing time than Casspi (13 minutes), but both players may be hard pressed to find consistent run while Gay and DeMarcus Cousins occupy the two starting roles at the forward spots.