Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Puts up six points in 30 minutes
Tolliver scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes Wednesday during a 94-93 win over Utah.
Tolliver continues to play big minutes for the Kings. Wednesday marks the fourth time in five games that Tolliver has played at least 30 minutes, although his production has been mostly awful. Although he's known as a sharp-shooting big, Tolliver is now hitting just 29.5 percent of his threes on the season.
