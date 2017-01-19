Tolliver will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt versus the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Koufos started at power forward the previous four games, but will come off the bench Wednesday. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kosta Koufos. Tolliver saw 33.4 minutes per game as a starter, so his workload will presumably decrease coming off the bench. It is not clear what prompted the team to make the switch, but the decision was presumably determined based on matchups. The situation at power forward will need to be monitored going forward.