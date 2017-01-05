Tolliver totaled 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during the Kings' 107-102 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Tolliver took advantage of Rudy Gay (hip) being sidelined and Omri Casspi receiving zero minutes. Tolliver has scored in double figures in two of the last three games while connecting on at least 80 percent from the field in both of those contests. However, he is still managing only modest numbers over the last five games, with averages of 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per contest.