Tolliver started at power forward for the second straight game in Tuesday's 100-94 win over the Pistons, finishing with 17 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.

Coach Dave Joerger has tinkered with his starting five throughout the season, but Tolliver has made a strong case to stick as the team's starting power forward. While making back-to-back starts at the position, Tolliver has turned in a combined 33 points while going 9-of-20 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range. The journeyman's 39 percent mark from distance has aided the Kings' spacing and brought more juice to the offense than previous starter Kosta Koufos, who offered little more than size and defensive toughness on the interior. Even if Tolliver ultimately transitions back to a bench role, he looks like a good bet to see 25-plus minutes most nights, which could make him an appealing target in deep leagues.