Tolliver will start at power forward for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Tolliver is replacing DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup, as the star big man is serving a one-game suspension. He has averaged a respectable 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in five starts this season. He will presumably return to a reserve role for the team's next game against the Hawks.