Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Will not play Wednesday vs. Clippers
Anthony Tolliver will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to personal reasons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The exact reasons surrounding Tolliver's absence are currently unknown, but he will be absent from the team's final regular season game regardless. In his absence, look for Georgios Papagiannis to be the lone frontcourt player to come off the bench and split time with both Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein
