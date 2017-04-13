Kings' Arron Afflalo: Back in starting five for finale
Afflalo will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Afflalo sat out both of the Kings' last two games for rest purposes, but it appears the veteran will suit up for just the third time in the team's last 10 games in the season finale. He'll displace Ben McLemore in the starting five, but both players should still be in store for sizable workloads with the Kings holding out multiple other key wings Wednesday.
