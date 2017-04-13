Kings' Arron Afflalo: Contributes 18 points in season finale

Afflalo started at small forward and registered 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in a 115-95 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

It was a strong finish to a rather tumultuous season for Afflalo, who received such a sizable workload due to the Kings only keeping seven players active Wednesday. Though Afflalo ended up sitting out the majority of the Kings' games over the final month of the season, he's one of the few wing options expected to return to the team in 2017-18 as he enters the second year of the two-year, $25 million pact he inked with Sacramento last summer. The rebuilding Kings don't appear to view Afflalo as a key part of their core, however, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team looked to move his contract at some point next season. The 31-year-old is best suited for a bench role at this stage of his career after averaging 8.4 points (on 44% shooting from the field), 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointer in 25.9 minutes per game over 61 appearances this season.