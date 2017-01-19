Kings' Arron Afflalo: Draws the start Wednesday vs. Pacers

Afflalo will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Afflalo will get his first start since Dec. 4. Garrett Temple had started the previous four games at shooting guard, but he Kings appear prefer Afflalo in this matchup. Ty Lawson has been ruled out for the contest, so the veteran guard figures to see a much heavier workload than the 15.1 minutes per game he has seen the previous four games. It is unclear what the Kings intend on doing at shooting guard going forward.