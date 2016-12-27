Kings' Arron Afflalo: Out Monday

Afflalo (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Afflalo is dealing with a right elbow strain, leaving him on the bench for Monday's game. Look for more updates to come during Tuesday's practice, as his status for Wednesday's showdown in Portland remains up in the air. In his absence Monday, Garret Temple will be expected to see an expanded role off the bench.