Kings' Arron Afflalo: Plays 31 minutes Tuesday

Afflalo tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

After only playing a combined 25 minutes over the previous seven games, Afflalo was once again a major part of the Kings rotation. The 31-year-old had fallen out of favor and had ceded playing time to Ben McLemore and Garrett Temple, but saw more playing time than both in this contest, despite McLemore getting the start. It is worth monitoring whether or not Afflalo has regained a permanent place in the rotation, especially with his history of discontent when forced to come off the bench.