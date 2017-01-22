Kings' Arron Afflalo: Posts nine points in Saturday start

Afflalo managed nine points (3-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Afflalo figures to continue in the starting five now that Rudy Gay (Achilles) is out for the season, but his performance Saturday was particualrly underwhelming relative to the amount of playing time he saw. The 10-year veteran received his second-highest amount of minutes on the season, yet his scoring solely stemmed from a trio of three-pointers. Even with the increased opportunity he's expect to receive going forward, it's currently difficult to get excited about Affalo's prospects given the fact he's heavily scoring-dependent for his fantasy production and can often be a streaky shooter.