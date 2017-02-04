Kings' Arron Afflalo: Probable Saturday vs. Warriors
Afflalo (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, James ham of csnbayarea.com reports.
Afflalo was forced to miss Friday's loss to the Suns due to an illness. Ben McLemore started in his place. Barring any setbacks, the shooting guard appears to be on track to return Saturday. A final decision on his status is not likely to be made until closer to game-time.
