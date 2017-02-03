Kings' Arron Afflalo: Questionable for Friday vs. Suns
Afflalo is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Suns due to a stomach virus, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The veteran will try to fight off the stomach flu before tip-off, so look for more updates to come during pregame warmups. Should he be ruled out, expect Malachi Richardson to get the spot start with Ben McLemore potentially seeing increased minutes off the bench. Fellow shooting guard Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out for the next two-to-three weeks, leaving Afflalo with an increased role in the rotation once he returns to full health.
