Kings' Arron Afflalo: Questionable for Monday

Afflalo is questionable for Monday's game with the 76ers with a right elbow strain, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

It is unclear when Afflalo suffered the right elbow in strain, but if he isn't able to play Monday, it puts his availability in question for Wednesday's match up with the Trail Blazers. If Afflalo can't play, look for Malachi Richardson and Darren Collison to see an increase in playing time.