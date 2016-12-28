Kings' Arron Afflalo: Remains out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

Afflalo (elbow) will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Afflalo is dealing with a strained right elbow and will sit out a second consecutive contest, as he already missed Monday's game against the Sixers. Garrett Temple saw a ton of playing time off the bench Monday when Afflalo was sidelined, logging 29 minutes of action, although he only turned that into five points, one rebound, three assists and a steal. Temple will be in line to see added minutes again, but should see a significant decrease once Afflalo returns, which could be as soon as Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola