Kings' Arron Afflalo: Remains out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Afflalo (elbow) will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Afflalo is dealing with a strained right elbow and will sit out a second consecutive contest, as he already missed Monday's game against the Sixers. Garrett Temple saw a ton of playing time off the bench Monday when Afflalo was sidelined, logging 29 minutes of action, although he only turned that into five points, one rebound, three assists and a steal. Temple will be in line to see added minutes again, but should see a significant decrease once Afflalo returns, which could be as soon as Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies.
