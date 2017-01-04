Kings' Arron Afflalo: Returns from three-game absence to score 19

Afflalo (elbow) returned to the court and contributed 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during a 120-113 victory against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Afflalo returned from a three-game absence to score a season-high 19 points against his former team. He hasn't been very good this season, with averages of 7.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, but he is capable of a solid game every once in awhile. Afflalo has scored in double figures in just seven games this season.