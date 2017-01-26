Kings' Arron Afflalo: Scores 14 points, drills decisive three-pointer in win

Afflalo tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 40 minutes in a 116-112 overtime win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

It was only the fourth double-digit scoring output of January for Afflalo, but the veteran was at least able to deliver the game's most important bucket for the Kings. He drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime that would prove to be the difference, and his team-high minutes load speaks to the trust he's been able to regain from coach Dave Joerger. It still doesn't appear that the Kings are viewing Afflalo as a long-term member of their core, but with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, the 31-year-old still figures to keep running with the starters and playing hefty minutes. He's averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.

