Kings' Arron Afflalo: Scores eight points in win

Afflalo put up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes of action Wednesday in a 94-93 win over Utah.

This marks the second game in a row Afflalo has logged at least 25 minutes, and for a Sacramento team struggling with depth on the wing -- or depth anywhere, for that matter -- it's reasonable to expect Afflalo to see even more court-time going forward. Even when Rudy Gay (hip) returns, the Kings are starved for a veteran swingman that can space the floor, and although Afflalo offers that at a subpar rate he still fills that role.