Kings' Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Saturday return

Afflalo (illness) scored just two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Warriors.

It isn't easy to muster such a meager stat line over a 36-minute stint on the floor, but Afflalo managed to do so by remaining minimally involved. His three shot attempts were the least he'd taken since Jan. 13, and that transpired in a game where he only played 17 minutes overall. Afflalo has three straight single-digit scoring efforts after having hit double digits in the scoring column in the three games prior, a testament to the inconsistent production he's offered in his first Kings season. It remains to be seen how coach Dave Joerger will opt to structure his first unit over the next few weeks while Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out , with one of the possibilities being that Afflalo heading to the bench while Ben McLemore and Matt Barnes start at shooting guard and small forward, respectively.