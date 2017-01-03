Kings' Arron Afflalo: Upgraded to probable Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Afflalo (elbow) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

The veteran has missed the last three games with a strained right elbow, but he appears poised to return to action Tuesday against one of his former teams. When healthy, Afflalo saw his minutes reduced in December, closing the month with averages of just 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17.3 minutes per game over eight appearances.