Kings' Arron Afflalo: Will play Saturday vs. Warriors
Afflalo (illness) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, James Ham of CSN California reports.
After missing one game with an illness, Afflalo is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Saturday. Over his past three games, he's averaged 10.0 points on 38.5 percent shooting across 31.3 minutes per game.
