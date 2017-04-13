Kings' Ben McLemore: Back to bench for finale
McLemore was returned to the bench for the Kings' regular-season finale Wednesday against the Clippers.
Veteran Arron Afflalo was reinserted to the starting lineup for the club's final tilt, playing for just the third time in the team's last 10 contests. McLemore could see a dip in his minutes as a result, but will still likely see enough time to provide some fantasy value.
