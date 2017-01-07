Kings' Ben McLemore: Bumped to reserve role

McLemore will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

McLemore has started the last 14 games he has played in, but he will be replaced in the starting lineup Friday by Ty Lawson. It appears the Kings are looking to shake up their starting backcourt. It is unclear if this decision is matchup based or something they intend to keep trying going forward. McLemore has seen his workload slightly decrease over the past month, and is not trending in the right direction in terms of playing time.