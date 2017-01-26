Kings' Ben McLemore: Drops behind Richardson on depth chart

McLemore (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Rudy Gay's season-ending Achilles tear hasn't paved the way for McLemore to pick up more minutes, as the fourth-year guard has been dropped from the rotation for the last three games. In addition, rookie Malachi Richardson has passed him up on the depth chart, reinforcing that McLemore likely isn't a part of the team's future. McLemore will likely head elsewhere when he becomes a free agent this summer, if he's not traded prior to the Feb. 23 deadline.