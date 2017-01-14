Kings' Ben McLemore: Falling out of Joerger's rotation

McLemore played one minute in Friday's 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers, missing his only field-goal attempt and accruing no other statistics.

After an uninspiring 14-game run as the Kings' starting shooting guard, McLemore has come off the bench in the past four games, and for at least the time being, it seems coach Dave Joerger has settled on Garrett Temple as his replacement in the lineup. Not only has McLemore seen his playing time drop as a result of the benching, but he seems to have just about fallen out of the rotation, as Arron Afflalo has been slotting in as Temple's top backup. Over those four games, McLemore has seen a grand total of three minutes, and hasn't appeared at all in two of those contests. The fourth-year player is unlikely to be retained by the Kings when he becomes a restricted free agent this summer, and could even be dealt prior to the Feb. 23 trade deadline.